Wildcard Ojeda crashes in co-driver practice

Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard Jayden Ojeda has had his co-driver practice cut short after crashing at The Cutting.

Driving the #40 Holden ZB Commodore, the 21-year-old got loose at The Cutting and slapped the adjacent wall with the right-hand-side of the car.

Ojeda came to a rest out of the corner, which brought out the Red Flag.

Speaking of the incident, Ojeda’s co-driver Tyler Everingham said the team has a healthy cache of spare parts should they need them.

“It’s a tough track and tough session to get used to. It’s unfortunate but we’ll get the car fixed and we’ll be out there again,” said Everingham.

“The team’s fully stocked, we’ve got plenty of spares. That’s one fortunate thing, we haven’t been on the road, so we’ve got all the spare parts and everything’s ready to go.

“Normally a crash here is pretty bad, so I think we got off pretty lucky there. We should be in good form to get it fixed up.”

The car returned to the pit lane to have a front and rear arm replaced as well as the front splitter and right-hand-side mirror.

After a brief intermission, the session restarted with Michael Caruro atop the timesheets in the #5 Truck Assist Racing entry.