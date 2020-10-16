Team Sydney fined for late appearance at Driver’s Briefing

Team Sydney has been fined after its four drivers were late for the Driver’s Briefing at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Alex Davison, Jonathon Webb, Chris Pither, and Steve Owen were all late arrivals for the briefing which took place this afternoon, leading to a $250 fine being levied against the team.

However, the breach is a repeat of one committed at July’s Sydney Motorsport Park meeting.

Davison and Pither will therefore also be relieved of the suspended portions of those fines, meaning they have to cough up another $250 each.

“Tekno Autosports’ Authorised Representatives and the Drivers of Car #19, Alex Davison & Jonathon Webb, and of Car #22, Chris Pither/Steve Owen, were late to the Briefing in breach of Rule D4.2.4,” read the stewards report.

“Alex Davison and Chris Pither had been late in attending such a Briefing at the Truck Assist Sydney Supersprint and Fines had been imposed on each of them for those breaches, a portion of which was suspended until 31 December 2020.

“Those suspensions are now revoked by reason of today’s breaches. The Stewards imposed one Fine of $250 on Tekno Autosports for the breach of Rule D4.2.4 by the Authorised Representatives and the Drivers at this Event.”

Davison put the Local Legends ZB Commodore 20th on the grid for Sunday’s Great Race, while Pither qualified 23rd in the Coca-Cola car.

Their respective co-drivers are set to get more laps tomorrow when Practice 6 for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 takes place from 09:10 local time/AEDT.