Supercars confirms start time change for Bathurst 1000

Supercars has confirmed this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will start earlier due to the threat of wild weather.

The final race of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season was set to start at 11:30 local time/AEDT but will instead start at 11:00 local time.

As such, Sunday morning’s warm-up and support classes that follow have been brought forward.

Rain has been forecast all week in the lead up to the Great Race, with the Bureau of Meteorology currently predicting thunderstorms on Sunday morning and afternoon.

As reported by Speedcafe.com, a race start time change was considered on Thursday due to the impending weather.

That news has been confirmed by the championship’s official website.

The time change comes amid fears the race could be stifled by the inclement weather.

Today’s action begins with Practice 4 at 09:45 local time/AEDT.

Revised Sunday schedule

8:30-8:50 – Supercars – Warm-up

9:00-9:25 – TGRA 86 Series – Race 4

9:35-10:00 – Aussie Tin Tops – Race 3

11:00 – Supercars – Race 31 (161 laps)