View a selection of images of Friday action at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Friday > View
Van Gisbergen’s police dodging spectator experience > View
Percat ‘pretty lucky’ to make shootout with mechanical woes > View
Fullwood ‘gutted’ at missing shootout > View
Holdsworth relishes qualifying breakthrough at Bathurst > View
Holdsworth claims provisional pole as rain closes in on Bathurst > View
Kostecki crashes heavily in Bathurst 1000 qualifying > View
Brown beats hamstrung Randle in Super2 opener > View
Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View
Changes to Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct after community consultation > View
McLaughlin pins Practice 5 crash on ‘ballsed up’ downshift > View
McLaughlin sets fastest lap before crashing in Practice 5 > View
