Erebus boss joins Supercars Commission

Erebus boss joins Supercars Commission

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 16th October, 2020 - 11:24am





Barry Ryan

Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan has replaced DJR Team Penske Managing Director Ryan Story on the Supercars Commission.

The appointment comes after Supercars’ Annual General Meeting on Thursday afternoon at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Ryan takes over as the teams’ alternative Commission Member.

Brad Jones’ place was also up for re-election; however, the team owner has been retained.

The Commission is made up of Neil Crompton, who currently holds the position of interim chair, Scott Sinclair as the independent, as well as Supercars CEO Sean Seamer and Chief Operating Officer Shane Howard.

Four teams are represented on the commission through Jones (Brad Jones Racing), Ryan (Erebus Motorsport), Jamie Whincup (Triple Eight Race Engineering), and Tim Edwards (Tickford Racing).

