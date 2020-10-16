DOWNLOAD: 2020 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide

Keep track of all 25 Supercars starters with the help of this Spotter Guide for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
CLICK HERE to download the PDF version.
