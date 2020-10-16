LATEST

Brown claims pole for Super2 Race 1 at Bathurst > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Erebus boss joins Supercars Commission > View

Boys left annoyed after Hell Corner crash > View

Davison fastest in Practice 4 as rookies come unstuck > View

Wildcard Ojeda crashes in co-driver practice > View

Mercedes boss reaffirms F1 commitment > View

Heimgartner: Ford balance ‘friendlier’ than Nissan > View

Supercars confirms start time change for Bathurst 1000 > View

Rossi to miss Aragon MotoGP after positive COVID-19 test > View

DOWNLOAD: 2020 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide > View

GRM rookies pleased with pace on ‘surreal’ first day > View

Home » Features » Downloads » DOWNLOAD: 2020 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide

DOWNLOAD: 2020 Bathurst 1000 Spotter Guide

By

Friday 16th October, 2020 - 8:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Keep track of all 25 Supercars starters with the help of this Spotter Guide for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF version.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com