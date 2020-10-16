Changes to Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct after community consultation

A motorsport precinct plan in Rockhampton has been revised following feedback from the local community.

Plans for the Rockhampton Motorsports Precinct were made available community consultation throughout August with council receiving more than 500 submissions regarding the project.

Among them, a number of concerns were raised relating to issues like noise, traffic, pollution, water, and environmental degradation.

As a result, plans for the project have been changed with a number of items relocated on the property.

That included the moving of the drag strip, which could see it expanded from a 1/8 mile strip to a 1/4 mile.

The speedway circuit has also been enlarged in an effort to improve the racing, while a radio controlled car track has also been moved.

Parking has been centralized with further trees set to be introduced to create shade and a noise buffer to neighbours.

The original plan included a 3.1km car racing circuit with provision for rallycross, drifting and one-eighth mile drag strip; a driver training area including kick plate; a 1.3km kart circuit; a gymkhana area; speedways, mudsports facilities; and BMX tracks.

it would be located on the Burnett Highway in Bouldercombe, around 15km south of the town of Rockhampton itself, in Central Queensland.

The site is under conditional contract and is said to have been chosen due to size of available land area, minimal geographical hazards (flood, bushfire, etc), ease of access via the Burnett Highway, and distance from residential areas.

A further round of community consultation is now expected to begin at the end of October ahead of a final master plan being submitted to council in November.