Brown claims pole for Super2 Race 1 at Bathurst

Will Brown has broken Thomas Randle’s qualifying hot streak to park his Image Racing Commodore on pole for Super2 Race 1 at Bathurst.

Brown completed only two flyers in the 20-minute session which set the grid for the Round 3 opener, and the first of those would have been good enough for second on the grid.

However, once green tyres were bolted onto the #999 VF, the Erebus Motorsport junior laid down a 2:06.2373s.

Randle, the Dunlop Super2 Series leader and previously unbeaten in qualifying in 2020, threatened to unseat Brown but fell 0.1139s short on his new tyre flyer and will therefore start second this afternoon.

Jayden Ojeda made it MW Motorsport Altimas second and third, ahead of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris and the second Image entry of Jordan Boys.

The latter had set the practice pace a day earlier with a 2:07.9007s in the #49 VF Commodore, during a session when most did not get a chance to take greens, but Brown immediately clocked a 2:06.8470s in Qualifying.

Randle closed to 0.0899s in arrears after two first run flyers, with Broc Feeney (#5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) third and Boys fourth before they filed back into the lane.

Brown started his second run with a 2:06.2373s and would put the cue in the rack when he got back down the hill next time around.

Randle, whose #16 Altima got a fresh engine overnight, bettered his key title rival across the top but came up a tenth shy at the control line, and did not improve thereafter.

Ojeda (#31 Altima) put in a 2:06.8602s in the final two minutes to take third, and shuffle Mouzouris to the outside of the second row.

The 2019 Australian Formula Ford title winner achieved a best of 2:07.0845s on a lap in which he just touched the wall at McPhillamy Park in the #10 VF Commodore.

Boys finished fifth, from Feeney, Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), and Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore).

Super3 class front-runners filled 12th through 14th.

Declan Fraser (#777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) set a 2:10.7327s which left him ahead of Jaylyn Robotham in a repaired #28 MW Motorsport FG Falcon and Jon McCorkindale (#69 Mac Motorsport FG Falcon).

The session was run in somewhat overcast conditions but remained dry.

Race 1, scheduled for 16 laps, is due to start at 15:05 local time/AEDT.

Results to follow