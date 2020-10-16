Boys left annoyed after Hell Corner crash

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 debutant Jordan Boys was left “pretty annoyed” after a mistake saw him bury his car in the tyre barrier at Hell Corner.

Boys, who is dovetailing his Super2 Series campaign with his Virgin Australia Supercars Championship debut, locked up on approach to Turn 1.

The 22-year-old couldn’t slow his car enough and skipped over the gravel trap before making contact with the tyre barrier and bringing the session to a stop.

Boys was pulled out of the gravel trap and duly returned to the pit lane under his own power.

“Just grabbed the front as soon as I went on the brakes and I just couldn’t get it unlocked,” said Boys.

“So just pretty annoyed at myself really. I tried to go in there a bit deeper just to try and get a bit of lap time, so just a mistake.”

Brad Jones added, “Jordan’s just gone in a little bit deeper than he had the lap before, and he’s locked the inside wheel and not been able to get around the apex.

“I was a bit surprised at how hard it hit the wall, to be honest.

“There’s been a couple of moments in that session, so the clock will keep on ticking, so I think he’s done for this session. Hopefully the car’s not too badly damaged.”

The #14 Holden ZB Commodore came back to the pit lane sporting a wounded front right corner.

Practice 4 resumed, giving the drivers another opportunity to set a lap time.

Ultimately, Will Davison was fastest for Tickford Racing in the Monster Energy Racing #6 Ford Mustang.