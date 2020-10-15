Triple Eight to race Camaro in 2022

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed it will race the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the introduction of Gen3 in 2022.

Today it was announced the Camaro will join the championship in place of the Holden ZB Commodore, which will run in the category for the final time next season.

Triple Eight has raced with Holden since 2010 and has been the official factory team since 2017. The team will continue its relationship with GM through the introduction of the Camaro.

While the intellectual property will be owned by Supercars, the team has confirmed it will develop the Camaro under Gen3.

“It’s very pleasing to bring such an iconic car, the Chevrolet Camaro, back to Australia’s race tracks,” said Team Principal Roland Dane.

“Personally, I have enjoyed a long motorsports relationship with General Motors, dating back to the 1990s in the British Touring Car Championship, so I’m happy to be able to continue that. We’re very pleased that GM have entrusted development of the Gen3 Camaro to Triple Eight for this exciting new era of Supercars racing.

“The Camaro looks fantastic as a road car and there’s no doubt that it will make a spectacular, aggressive race car.

“Preparations for the introduction of Gen3 regulations are well under way, but our sights this week are fully focussed on delivering the best results possible for Holden and Holden fans.”

Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, said: “We at GM are thrilled to continue an involvement in Supercars in Australia and New Zealand.

“Chevy Camaro will be an exciting addition to the track, and we have every confidence Triple Eight will ensure the race-going version will be a faithful representation of the road-going Camaro ZL1’s DNA.”