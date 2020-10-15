Thunderstorms forecast for Bathurst 1000

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 looks set to be a wet affair with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting thunderstorms on Sunday.

The Supercars field was greeted with a sunny day at Mount Panorama today, but that’s expected to change.

A cloudy day is on the cards for Friday with only a 30 percent chance of rain and a shower in the south likely in the afternoon and evening.

A low of 10 degrees Celcius is forecast with a max of 23.

A shower or two is expected on Saturday with a 60 percent chance of rain up to 3mm.

The penultimate day at the Bathurst 1000 is expected to be the hottest with a low of 10 and a high of 25.

Sunday looks set to be wet with the Bureau predicting a 100 percent chance of rain between 15mm to 20mm.

Showers have been forecast for Sunday with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Last year’s Bathurst 1000 was hit by rain in practice, but Sunday’s race was a dry affair throughout.

Practice 3 at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 16:00 local time/AEDT.