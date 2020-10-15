SUPPORTS: Padayachee paces opening Bathurst Tin Tops practice

Tin Tops

The fastest time in Practice 1 for the Tin Tops category at Mount Panorama belonged to Duvashen Padayachee after the opening day of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Padayachee recorded a 2:15.6328s best aboard his #34 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup entry on his final lap in the 20-minute session.

Brad Schumacher (#55 Audi R8 LMS) was 1.7 seconds down in second, with Andrew MacPherson over five seconds adrift.

The session was red-flagged with 12 minutes remaining after Mark Duggan’s #58 Aston Martin DBRS9 ground to a halt out of The Cutting.

The session went green with just over four minutes remaining, with Padayachee lowering his initial 2:19 flyer into the 2:15 bracket.

The Tin Tops will kick off Friday’s action with Practice 2 at 08:35 ahead of qualifying at 13:25.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series

Aaron Borg and Cameron Hill paced the opening two Toyota 86 practice sessions on Thursday.

Borg’s #1 Sieders Racing Team entry was atop the timesheets in the morning session with a 2:40.7608s, with Lachlan Gibbons just 0.0447s behind.

Gibbons again missed out on top spot in Practice 2 but just 0.0230s, this time to Hill’s 2:41.2160s flyer.

Tim Brook with third in both sessions, 0.1505s and 0.1084s down in Practice 1 and Practice 2 respectively.

The 86 entries will return on Friday for qualifying at 11:00 ahead of Race 1 at 14:25.

Historic Touring Cars

It took just six minutes for the day’s first drama, with John Battersby dropping his #270 Statewide Car Carriers Austin Cooper S into the wall exiting the Dipper, triggering a red flag.

Vince Harmer (#164 Volvo E) had two incidents across both sessions, headlined by a high-speed spin across the grass at the Chase.

Harmer wound up second in Practice 1, with both sessions topped by the #28 Tilley Racing Ford Mustang of Brad Tilley.

The category will return for qualifying on Friday at 09:10 ahead of Race 1 at 13:55.