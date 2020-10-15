LATEST

Royal Australian Mint commissions special Supercars coin collection

Royal Australian Mint commissions special Supercars coin collection

James Pavey

By

Thursday 15th October, 2020 - 2:43pm

The special Supercars coin collection

The Royal Australian Mint has commissioned a special Supercars coin collection celebrating 60 years of the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Announced ahead of this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, the Mint is honouring the rich history of Australia’s premier motorsport series, which was first held at Gnoo Blas in NSW.

The collection highlights some of the most iconic cars of ATCC and Supercar competition, with the coins packaged in a tin using elements from Supercars engines.

Each coin is colour printed and is accompanied by a card featuring car specifications and stories of the drivers who raced them to victory.

The Mint previously honoured the contribution to motorsport made by Sir Jack Brabham with a special commemorative coin, with another series coin collection released in 2018.

The new collection features the 1970 Holden Monaro, 1971 Chevrolet Camaro, 1983 Mazda RX-7, 1984 Ford XE Falcon, 1991 Nissan Skyline, 1998 Holden VS Commodore, 2000 Holden VT Commodore, 2008 Ford BF Falcon and a special Supercars collection coin featuring a Jaguar Mark 1.

Orders will ship from 16 November 2020.

Pre-order your collection HERE.

