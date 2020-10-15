Camaro confirmed for Supercars as Gen3 details revealed

Supercars has confirmed the Chevrolet ZL1 Camaro will race in the championship from 2022 with the long-awaited introduction of Gen3.

Category management has confirmed plans to field the ZL1 alongside the Ford Mustang.

CLICK HERE for images of the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang

CLICK HERE for Ford and General Motors reaction to Gen3

In what has been described as an “evolution” of the existing platform, Gen3 will see the introduction of a new technical and aesthetic design.

As reported by Speedcafe.com this week, the new-look Supercars will bear a closer resemblance to their road-going counterparts.

Key to the technical specification is a car that is 100mm lower and 100mm wider.

Fundamental to the Gen3 chassis design is that it can accommodate a wider range of silhouettes to attract more manufacturers to the championship.

Supercars is in discussions with manufacturers to secure additional intellectual property agreements.

Supercars has stipulated that the doors, roof, bonnet, and windows of the race car will have the same key dimensions as the road cars they are based upon.

The chassis will be lighter, safer, simpler, and the majority of all current controlled componentry (dampers, rear suspension, gearbox/transaxle, etc) carried over.

As it stands, those existing components will remain available from Supercars and control specification components may continue to be fabricated by teams or purchased from the category.

The Gen3 design maintains its race car appearance courtesy of a front splitter styled in a similar vein to the current generation of Supercar but aims to see a 30 to 40 percent reduction in cost.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the announcement was a major milestone for the category.

“We are thrilled to welcome a brand new race car design to the track in 2022,” said Seamer.

“The cars will retain their signature V8 engine format to ensure they’re fast and loud, but will be ‘hybrid ready’ and more closely resemble the road cars they are based on.

“These are incredible looking race cars that give a nod to the Supercar of the past, with as much attention given to the design and appearance of the cars as the new technologies.

“The Gen3 project will support the longevity of Supercars by increasing relevance to our fans and partners, reducing operating costs, and making the racing even fiercer.

“The cars will have a lot less downforce than the current car, making the racing more spectacular and putting more reliance on driver skill.”