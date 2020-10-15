LATEST

Boys tops red flag-shortened Super2/Super3 session > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Thunderstorms forecast for Bathurst 1000 > View

Royal Australian Mint commissions special Supercars coin collection > View

Power steering problems stifle Lowndes at Bathurst > View

Moffat quickest in first Bathurst co-driver session > View

Mercedes hopeful Bottas will avoid grid penalty after power unit failure > View

Ricciardo: Renault progress 'proven' with Eifel podium > View

Randle well clear in opening Super2 practice > View

Edwards: Road-going DNA makes Gen3 attractive for manufacturers > View

Slade accepts blame for Practice 1 clash > View

Van Gisbergen and Slade come together in Practice 1 > View

CLICK HERE for all your Supercars Gen3 news

Home » News » Super2 » Boys tops red flag-shortened Super2/Super3 session

Boys tops red flag-shortened Super2/Super3 session

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 15th October, 2020 - 3:54pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Jaylyn Robotham pic: Fox Sports

Jordan Boys was fastest when a crash for Super3 Series leader Jaylyn Robotham brought an early end to Super2 Practice 2 at Bathurst.

Robotham lost control of his #28 MW Motorsport FG Falcon at Skyline and swapped ends through The Esses before making rearward and side-on contact with concrete walls on the inside and outside of the Mount Panorama circuit.

The crash meant that the last seven minutes of what was to have been a 40-minute session were lost, possibly preventing some drivers from making green tyre runs.

Image Racing’s Boys (#49 VF Commodore) was left on top of the timing screen with a 2:07.9007s which he has set moments before the red flags were flown.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore) ended up second on a 2:08.2666s and Will Brown made more two Image entries in the top three with a 2:08.7715s in the Erebus-supported #999 VF Commodore.

Brown had achieved the fastest first flyer in the form of a 2:09.7526s, which stood until Super2 series leader and Practice 1 pace-setter Thomas Randle (#16 MW Motorsport Altima) clocked a 2:09.0206s on his third timed lap.

Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Altima) reduced Randle’s advantage slightly in setting a 2:09.7275s, which was subsequently eclipsed by Brown’s 2:09.3518s and Broc Feeney’s (#5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) 2:09.3420s.

Randle further lowered the fastest lap time to a 2:08.7959s on his second run, before Mouzouris closed to within 0.0606s of top spot.

Brown did take over first position with the 2:08.7715s on his second run before Mouzouris went faster again in laying down his 2:08.2666s.

Boys had not long got away with a slide into Griffins Bend when he strung together the fastest second and third sectors, and a good enough first one, to go quickest on green tyres.

Randle wound up fourth having not been able to complete a lap on his third run due to the red flag, and therefore not been able to improve on his 2:08.2166s in Practice 1, while Feeney was fifth.

The rest of the top 10 was Ojeda, Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), and Matt McLean (#17 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon).

Declan Fraser was quickest in Super3 with a 2:11.2750s which put the #777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon 11th outright, one spot ahead of Robotham both in class and outright.

Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon) once again failed to set a representative lap time, with a recurrence of his earlier power steering issues seemingly to blame.

Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 49 Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF DS2 2:07.9007  
2 10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF DS2 2:08.2666 0:00.3659
3 999 Erebus Motorsport William Brown Holden Commodore VF DS2 2:08.7715 0:00.8708
4 16 Skye Sands / MWM Thomas Randle Nissan Altima DS2 2:08.7959 0:00.8952
5 5 Tickford Racing Broc Feeney Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 2:09.0202 0:01.1195
6 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima DS2 2:09.7275 0:01.8268
7 78 Best Leisure Industries / MWM Zak Best Nissan Altima DS2 2:09.7748 0:01.8741
8 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF DS2 2:09.9777 0:02.0770
9 14 Natural Gas and Water / BJR Josh Fife Holden Commodore VF DS2 2:10.0295 0:02.1288
10 17 Matt Chahda Motorsport Matthew McLean Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 2:10.4953 0:02.5946
11 777 Anderson Motorsport Declan Fraser Ford Falcon FG S3 2:11.2750 0:03.3743
12 28 Ausipack / MWM Jaylyn Robotham Ford Falcon FG S3 2:11.5271 0:03.6264
13 69 Dial Before You Dig/Mac Motors Jon McCorkindale Ford Falcon FG S3 2:12.2812 0:04.3805
14 75 Be Strong Electrical Brendan Strong Holden Commodore VE S3 2:14.6528 0:06.7521
15 19 Auto Openers Garage Door Opene Mark Tracey Ford Falcon BF S3 2:16.5851 0:08.6844
16 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG S3 2:16.7642 0:08.8635
17 3 Mocomm Motorsport Communicatio Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE S3 2:17.0058 0:09.1051
18 117 TF Maintenance Jason Foley Ford Falcon BF S3 2:18.1156 0:10.2149
19 27 NHP Electircal Engineering Pro Layton Barker Holden Commodore VE S3 2:21.9961 0:14.0954
20 18 Cavalier Homes Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X DS2 2:23.4907 0:15.5900

Jordan Boys

pic: Fox Sports

More Super2 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com