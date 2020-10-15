Boys tops red flag-shortened Super2/Super3 session

Jordan Boys was fastest when a crash for Super3 Series leader Jaylyn Robotham brought an early end to Super2 Practice 2 at Bathurst.
Robotham lost control of his #28 MW Motorsport FG Falcon at Skyline and swapped ends through The Esses before making rearward and side-on contact with concrete walls on the inside and outside of the Mount Panorama circuit.
The crash meant that the last seven minutes of what was to have been a 40-minute session were lost, possibly preventing some drivers from making green tyre runs.
Image Racing’s Boys (#49 VF Commodore) was left on top of the timing screen with a 2:07.9007s which he has set moments before the red flags were flown.
Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore) ended up second on a 2:08.2666s and Will Brown made more two Image entries in the top three with a 2:08.7715s in the Erebus-supported #999 VF Commodore.
Brown had achieved the fastest first flyer in the form of a 2:09.7526s, which stood until Super2 series leader and Practice 1 pace-setter Thomas Randle (#16 MW Motorsport Altima) clocked a 2:09.0206s on his third timed lap.
Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Altima) reduced Randle’s advantage slightly in setting a 2:09.7275s, which was subsequently eclipsed by Brown’s 2:09.3518s and Broc Feeney’s (#5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon) 2:09.3420s.
Randle further lowered the fastest lap time to a 2:08.7959s on his second run, before Mouzouris closed to within 0.0606s of top spot.
Brown did take over first position with the 2:08.7715s on his second run before Mouzouris went faster again in laying down his 2:08.2666s.
Boys had not long got away with a slide into Griffins Bend when he strung together the fastest second and third sectors, and a good enough first one, to go quickest on green tyres.
Randle wound up fourth having not been able to complete a lap on his third run due to the red flag, and therefore not been able to improve on his 2:08.2166s in Practice 1, while Feeney was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 was Ojeda, Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), and Matt McLean (#17 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon).
Declan Fraser was quickest in Super3 with a 2:11.2750s which put the #777 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon 11th outright, one spot ahead of Robotham both in class and outright.
Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon) once again failed to set a representative lap time, with a recurrence of his earlier power steering issues seemingly to blame.
Qualifying for Race 1 of the weekend starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Cls
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|49
|Joss Group
|Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|2:07.9007
|2
|10
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|2:08.2666
|0:00.3659
|3
|999
|Erebus Motorsport
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|2:08.7715
|0:00.8708
|4
|16
|Skye Sands / MWM
|Thomas Randle
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|2:08.7959
|0:00.8952
|5
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|2:09.0202
|0:01.1195
|6
|31
|Jayco / MWM
|Jayden Ojeda
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|2:09.7275
|0:01.8268
|7
|78
|Best Leisure Industries / MWM
|Zak Best
|Nissan Altima
|DS2
|2:09.7748
|0:01.8741
|8
|11
|Brema Group Racing
|Zane Morse
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|2:09.9777
|0:02.0770
|9
|14
|Natural Gas and Water / BJR
|Josh Fife
|Holden Commodore VF
|DS2
|2:10.0295
|0:02.1288
|10
|17
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Matthew McLean
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|2:10.4953
|0:02.5946
|11
|777
|Anderson Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|2:11.2750
|0:03.3743
|12
|28
|Ausipack / MWM
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|2:11.5271
|0:03.6264
|13
|69
|Dial Before You Dig/Mac Motors
|Jon McCorkindale
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|2:12.2812
|0:04.3805
|14
|75
|Be Strong Electrical
|Brendan Strong
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|2:14.6528
|0:06.7521
|15
|19
|Auto Openers Garage Door Opene
|Mark Tracey
|Ford Falcon BF
|S3
|2:16.5851
|0:08.6844
|16
|24
|North West Recycling
|David Murphy
|Ford Falcon FG
|S3
|2:16.7642
|0:08.8635
|17
|3
|Mocomm Motorsport Communicatio
|Jim Pollicina
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|2:17.0058
|0:09.1051
|18
|117
|TF Maintenance
|Jason Foley
|Ford Falcon BF
|S3
|2:18.1156
|0:10.2149
|19
|27
|NHP Electircal Engineering Pro
|Layton Barker
|Holden Commodore VE
|S3
|2:21.9961
|0:14.0954
|20
|18
|Cavalier Homes
|Matthew Chahda
|Ford Falcon FG/X
|DS2
|2:23.4907
|0:15.5900
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]