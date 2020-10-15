LATEST

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Supercars considering category engine for Gen3 > View

Ford and GMSV ‘excited’ by Gen3 > View

GALLERY: Supercars offers first glimpse of Gen3 > View

Camaro confirmed for Supercars as Gen3 details revealed > View

Bathurst Race Control relocated due to COVID > View

Super3 leader bracing for ‘daunting’ Bathurst challenge > View

Jones cautious on Percat/Randle expectations > View

Kylie will have to wait one more year for that Bathurst proposal > View

Tickford boss hails team's 'best co-driver line-up' > View

Brown: Fullwood ‘punching above his weight’ at WAU > View

VIDEO: Castrol Bathurst fan livery time-lapse > View

BREAKING: Camaro confirmed for Supercars as Gen3 details revealed…CLICK HERE FOR MORE

SUPERCARS: Category engine for Gen3…CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Home » Features » Live Updates » Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000

By

Thursday 15th October, 2020 - 7:55am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live updates of the Supercars Championship from the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, presented by Castrol.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com