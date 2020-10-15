Live updates of the Supercars Championship from the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, presented by Castrol.
Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View
Supercars considering category engine for Gen3 > View
Ford and GMSV ‘excited’ by Gen3 > View
GALLERY: Supercars offers first glimpse of Gen3 > View
Camaro confirmed for Supercars as Gen3 details revealed > View
Bathurst Race Control relocated due to COVID > View
Super3 leader bracing for ‘daunting’ Bathurst challenge > View
Jones cautious on Percat/Randle expectations > View
Kylie will have to wait one more year for that Bathurst proposal > View
Tickford boss hails team's 'best co-driver line-up' > View
Brown: Fullwood ‘punching above his weight’ at WAU > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]