Bathurst 1000 start set to be brought forward

Supercars is expected to bring the start of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 forward by half an hour due to the threat of inclement weather.
The 161-lap race was set to start at 11:30 local time/AEDT but will instead start at 11:00 local time.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on Sunday.
Speedcafe.com understands Supercars began discussing bringing the race start forward on Thursday afternoon.
A forecast issued on Thursday morning predicted a 100 percent chance of rain between 15mm to 20mm.
However, a second forecast issued at 16:30 local time/AEDT has since been revised to an 80 percent chance and up to 10mm of rain.
Last year’s Bathurst 1000 was hit by rain in practice, but Sunday’s race was a dry affair throughout.
The 2017 edition, which was won by David Reynolds and Luke Youlden, saw rain for the majority of Sunday’s race.
That year’s race started at 11:10 local time, with lights out at 11:15, and ran for a little over seven hours.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]