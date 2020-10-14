LATEST

Supercars confirms split Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation > View

Fans say goodbye to Supercheap Auto with nation-wide parties > View

VIDEO: Castrol Racing's Bathurst fan livery > View

Kostecki: Erebus drive not an audition > View

Dunlop goes pink to support National Breast Cancer Foundation > View

SMP fielding ‘a lot of interest’ for ‘hallmark’ night events > View

GALLERY: RBHRT's Holden tribute livery > View

Castrol Racing unveils fan inspired Bathurst livery > View

GALLERY: Castrol Racing's Bathurst 1000 fan tribute livery > View

RBHRT reveals tribute to Holden fans at Bathurst > View

Davison has ‘a couple of options’ for Supercars in 2021 > View

GALLERY: Alonso tests Renault F1 car > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars confirms split Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation

Supercars confirms split Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 14th October, 2020 - 1:40pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars has confirmed a split tyre allocation for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars has confirmed teams will have their tyre allocation split at this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The split in allocations comes in the wake of a wharf dispute in Sydney, which delayed tyres that were bound for Bathurst.

As a result, those tyres have been replaced by a different batch in Melbourne.

Eight pre-marked and 12 new event marked tyres will be stamped with yellow Dunlop branding.

Those tyres are only to be used in practice and/or warm-up session.

A total of 40 event marked tyres will be stamped with the pink Dunlop branding, which coincides with a tie up with the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Of those 40 tyres, 24 can be used in all sessions (marked PA), but are the only tyres allowed to be used in qualifying.

The remaining 16 (marked SL) will be pre-stamped and can only be used in Practice 6, Practice 7, and the race.

Practice 1 for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 08:30 local time/07:30 AEST on Thursday.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com