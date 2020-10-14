LATEST

RBHRT reveals tribute to Holden fans at Bathurst > View

Davison has ‘a couple of options’ for Supercars in 2021 > View

GALLERY: Alonso tests Renault F1 car > View

Alonso 'not up to speed' after F1 test > View

Dane: Holden era brought Triple Eight ‘an awful lot of joy’ > View

VIDEO: Understanding springs with Tickford Racing > View

Holdsworth has ‘a fast and reliable hand’ in Caruso > View

McLaughlin: Supercars title success takes pressure off Slade > View

New look for Brown at Bathurst > View

Ojeda leaning on GRM experience in Bathurst debut > View

Gala Awards to be presented on TV at Bathurst 1000 > View

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com 2020 Bathurst bingo > View

Home » News » Supercars » RBHRT reveals tribute to Holden fans at Bathurst

RBHRT reveals tribute to Holden fans at Bathurst

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 14th October, 2020 - 9:38am

Share:

LinkedIn

The #888 Holden ZB Commodore

Triple Eight Race Engineering has revealed livery tweak paying tribute to Holden fans ahead of the final factory-backed effort by the team.

Earlier this year it was announced General Motors would withdraw from right-hand-drive markets, resulting in the demise of Holden.

This weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will mark the final race for Triple Eight Race Engineering as the factory Holden team.

To pay tribute to its supporters, the Red Bull Holden Racing Team has added the hashtag #ThanksHoldenFans to the side of each car.

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jamie Whincup will share the #888 Holden ZB Commodore with Craig Lowndes, a seven-time winner of the Great Race.

Shane van Gisbergen will go searching for his first Bathurst 1000 win alongside two-time winner Garth Tander in the #97 entry.

Practice 1 for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 gets underway tomorrow at 08:30 local time/07:30 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com