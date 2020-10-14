LATEST

Increased road-going resemblance for Gen3 > View

VIDEO: Red Bull HRT drivers pay tribute to Holden brand > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 set-up > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Bathurst 1000 > View

Supercars confirms split Bathurst 1000 tyre allocation > View

Fans say goodbye to Supercheap Auto with nation-wide parties > View

VIDEO: Castrol Racing's Bathurst fan livery > View

Kostecki: Erebus drive not an audition > View

Dunlop goes pink to support National Breast Cancer Foundation > View

SMP fielding ‘a lot of interest’ for ‘hallmark’ night events > View

GALLERY: RBHRT's Holden tribute livery > View

Castrol Racing unveils fan inspired Bathurst livery > View

Home » News » Supercars » Increased road-going resemblance for Gen3

Increased road-going resemblance for Gen3

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 14th October, 2020 - 3:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Gen3 rules will see Supercars resemble their road-going counterparts

The long-awaited introduction of Gen3 is set to see Supercars that bear a closer resemblance to their road-going counterparts.

Renders of a next-generation car seen by Speedcafe.com, understood to be close to the final design, show a race car that features a silhouette almost identical to the road-going version.

Of particular note was the reduced visual aerodynamic devices, especially a lower and smaller rear wing.

The design maintains its race car appearance courtesy of a front splitter styled in a similar vein to the current generation of Supercar.

It is understood these changes are set to be introduced as part of an effort to significantly reduce downforce produced by the cars.

Earlier this year Supercars’ Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess revealed the roll hoop of the new-look chassis would be lowered by 100mm.

In August it was revealed by Speedcafe.com the Supercars will offer the Gen3 chassis as a flat-pack design.

Walkinshaw Andretti United owner Ryan Walkinshaw recently revealed he is in talks with manufacturers to potentially join the championship. In years past, the team has been the factory Holden Racing Team.

Barry Ryan has indicated Erebus Motorsport, which is an engine customer of Walkinshaw Andretti United, may follow Walkinshaw’s lead in any manufacturer developments.

Walkinshaw is set to continue its road-going remanufacturing plans through General Motors Special Vehicles, which is set to sell the Corvette C8 and Chevrolet Silverado.

Since 2017, Triple Eight Race Engineering has been Holden’s factory racing team in Supercars.

However, that tenure will come to an end this year with General Motors pulling out of right-hand-drive markets.

As such, Ford is set to be the sole manufacturer in the championship in 2021 with its Mustang.

Supercars has recently tendered control componentry for Gen3. Almost every piece of control componentry currently utilised by Supercars is expected to be carried across.

That includes a new category controlled wheel, pedal box, brakes package, and fuel system. Fly-by-wire is also to be introduced with the new pedal box.

Supercars is expected to reveal details surrounding Gen3 at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com