GALLERY: RBHRT's Holden tribute livery

GALLERY: RBHRT’s Holden tribute livery

Wednesday 14th October, 2020 - 11:34am

Take a closer look at the Red Bull Holden Racing Team salute to Holden fans.

2020vascBathurst-00157
2020vascBathurst-00161
2020vascBathurst-00164
2020vascBathurst-00166
2020vascBathurst-00167
2020vascBathurst-00169
2020vascBathurst-00172
2020vascBathurst-00173
2020vascBathurst-00175
2020vascBathurst-00181
2020vascBathurst-00182
2020vascBathurst-00184
2020vascBathurst-00186
2020vascBathurst-00188

 

