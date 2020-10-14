LATEST

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Castrol Racing's Bathurst 1000 fan tribute livery

GALLERY: Castrol Racing’s Bathurst 1000 fan tribute livery

By

Wednesday 14th October, 2020 - 10:30am

Take a closer look at the special one-off Castrol Racing fan livery for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

2020vascBathurst-00046
2020vascBathurst-00113
2020vascBathurst-00096
2020vascBathurst-00147
2020vascBathurst-00054
2020vascBathurst-00052
2020vascBathurst-00057
2020vascBathurst-00067
2020vascBathurst-00080
2020vascBathurst-00086
2020vascBathurst-00087
2020vascBathurst-00090
2020vascBathurst-00062
2020vascBathurst-00099
2020vascBathurst-00107
2020vascBathurst-00109
2020vascBathurst-00110
2020vascBathurst-00111
2020vascBathurst-00122
2020vascBathurst-00126
2020vascBathurst-00133
2020vascBathurst-00141
2020vascBathurst-00049
2020vascBathurst-00145
2020vascBathurst-00150
2020vascBathurst-00151
2020vascBathurst-00154
2020vascBathurst-00156
2020vascBathurst-00101
2020vascBathurst-00051

