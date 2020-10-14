Check out the images from Fernando Alonso’s first test with the Renault as part of his 2021 Formula 1 return.
GALLERY: Alonso tests Renault F1 car > View
Alonso 'not up to speed' after F1 test > View
Dane: Holden era brought Triple Eight ‘an awful lot of joy’ > View
VIDEO: Understanding springs with Tickford Racing > View
Holdsworth has ‘a fast and reliable hand’ in Caruso > View
McLaughlin: Supercars title success takes pressure off Slade > View
New look for Brown at Bathurst > View
Ojeda leaning on GRM experience in Bathurst debut > View
Gala Awards to be presented on TV at Bathurst 1000 > View
DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com 2020 Bathurst bingo > View
Brawn hopeful of tempting Honda back to F1 > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]