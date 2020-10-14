Fullwood signs with Walkinshaw Andretti United for 2021

Walkinshaw Andretti United has announced Bryce Fullwood will continue racing with the team in next year’s Supercars Championship.

After winning the Super2 Series in 2019, the Darwin driver graduated to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

As his first full season comes to a close at this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, the team has confirmed the 22-year-old will continue to drive the #2 entry in 2021.

“I’m super excited to be back with Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Fullwood.

“I love it here, it really is a family, and it’s fantastic to be able to continue the journey we started.

“I’ve been really happy with how this year has gone so far, and I’m excited to continue to build during the off-season.

“Having that certainty about my future will allow me to prepare in the best possible way for 2021.

“So it’s great to get the news out there, focus on this weekend, and then get to work on next year immediately.

“I can’t thank the team and our partners enough for their continued support, and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

Team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw described the re-signing as a “no brainer” for the team.

In his debut season, Fullwood has a best finish of third at The Bend Motorsport Park as well as four top 10 finishes this season.

Fullwood currently sits 18th in the drivers’ championship with one round remaining in the 2020 season.

“He has done an outstanding job this year, exceeding expectations and continually performing to a level well above his experience,” said Walkinshaw.

“To get a podium in your rookie season is no mean feat, but that is just one of the many aspects we have been impressed with throughout the year.

“He has been a fantastic asset to our team, both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to see his progression continue within our family.

“It’s great to keep that relationship between Bryce and Chaz for next season, and continue the direction we have followed so far this year. Bring on the weekend and 2021.”

Fullwood is set to be joined by Kurt Kostecki in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which gets underway at 09:30 local time/08:30 AEST on Thursday.