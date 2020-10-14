Davison has ‘a couple of options’ for Supercars in 2021

Will Davison says he is feeling good about ‘a couple of options’ that could see him return to the Supercars Championship full-time in 2021.

This weekend Davison will return to the grid for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 alongside Cameron Waters in the #6 Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang.

It will mark the first time Davison has raced in the championship since the well-documented demise of 23Red Racing.

Davison said he is confident of a full-time return next year, but remains focused on his Bathurst 1000 commitments with Waters.

“I think things are tracking pretty good,” said Davison of his plans for 2021.

“We’re in really interesting times. There’s lots going on in the sport right now. But yeah, I feel pretty good.

“I can’t really talk about it too much. Nothing is a hundred percent concrete yet, but I feel pretty good about a couple of the scenarios that are still around.

“Hopefully not too far away I can get something done because it’s been a long year.

“At the moment, I’ve just got to focus on Bathurst and try and block that stuff out now for the next week or two, particularly now.

“Certainly it’s something I’ve been working really hard on and lots of sleepless nights and certainly feel really hungry and really, really want to get back out there.

“Fingers crossed things come together for me. As we sit here right now, I feel pretty good about things and a couple of the options that are still there.”

Asked when he might have a deal finalised for 2021, the 38-year-old said he hoped to have something organised in the coming weeks.

“I think quite soon for me,” said Davison.

“Still, obviously there’s a few things going on, but certainly the sooner I can get it sorted, the better.

“That’s all I can say, there’s only so much I can do but, certainly I feel pretty good about things and really hoping to getting it sorted.”

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 gets underway with Practice 1 at 08:30 local time/07:30 AEST.