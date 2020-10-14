Couple of days remaining to own Mostert’s WAU Supercar

Collectors and investors have just a couple of days to become the owner of Chaz Mostert’s Andretti Walkinshaw United Holden Commodore set to compete in Sunday’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

There has been enormous interest in the auction since it was launched with the current bid sitting at more than $130,000.

The chassis will be delivered to the winning bidder at the completion of the 2021 Supercars season, with the selection of any livery appearing on the car during the 2020/2021 championships.

The new owner will also be entitled to special benefits including hot laps, GA and Paddock access and signed panels.

Fans can bid now on chassis #25, Mostert’s first Holden supercar with Walkinshaw Andretti United Racing, until 19:00 AEDT on Friday.

Lloyds conducted a similar auction with WAU in 2018 in which Scott Pye’s car reached a winning bid of $240,000 on the eve of him and Warren Luff finishing second on the podium of the Great Race.

“The value of Scott Pye’s former WAU chassis doubled in a matter of days, after being sold at auction on the eve of its podium finish at Bathurst 2018,” said Lloyds Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames.

“This is an amazing opportunity for motorsport fans to own a piece of racing history and experience the team environment behind the scenes during the 2021 Supercars season.”

Mostert will share his car this weekend with co-driver Luff, who will be having his 21st start in a Bathurst 1000 event and who has five podium finishes and 10 top-10 finishes to his name, including second place finishes in a WAU car with Pye in 2017 and 2018.