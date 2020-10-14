Castrol Racing unveils fan inspired Bathurst livery

Castrol Racing has revealed a special one-off livery for this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 paying tribute to fans across the country.

This year’s race will see just 4000 spectators allowed to attend per day due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

With most fans unable to attend the Great Race, the faces of Kelly Racing supporters have been incorporated into the livery of the #15 Ford Mustang.

In what will be his 20th start in the race, Rick Kelly will be joined by Dale Wood.

A special tribute has also been made to the Kelly Racing crew that has been on the road, with the names of each team member on the inside of the driver’s side door.

“My 20th Supercars Bathurst 1000 start has been made even more special by this incredible fan-inspired livery that we’ve put together,” said Kelly.

“I’m honestly blown away by the support that was shown from all of the fans with this livery, to have around 1000 fans ride with myself and Castrol at the mountain is fantastic and it’s a real honour for myself and Dale to represent them this weekend.”

“They come from all walks of life. Some of them front-line workers doing it tough, others race fans that may be struggling.

“A lot of them would traditionally be here at the mountain cheering us on, but with the circumstances we know that wasn’t possible this year.

“So we wanted to involve them some how and bring them to the mountain and I think this livery is something we can all be really proud of.

“The cool thing for me was that we included every photo that was submitted, it didn’t matter if you’re a big supporter of our team or anyone else in pit lane, if you wanted to join us this year and submit your photo then you’re on the car.

“There are also some really cool throwback images from back when I was quite new to the sport and a lot of selfies that people have taken with me at the track over the years which is awesome.

“The other drivers need to be aware they can’t rub their tyres down the door anymore because you’ll be rubbing people’s faces off.”

Practice 1 for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 08:30 local time/07:30 AEST on Thursday.

CLICK HERE for an extended image gallery.