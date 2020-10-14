Brown: Fullwood ‘punching above his weight’ at WAU

Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner Zak Brown says Bryce Fullwood has been “punching above his weight” in 2020.

Today Walkinshaw Andretti United announced Fullwood will continue with the team in next year’s Supercars Championship.

The 22-year-old joined the team at the beginning of this season off the back of winning last year’s Super2 Series.

Brown, who owns a stake in the Supercars team through United Autosports, said he’s been impressed by Fullwood on and off the track.

“I’m so excited to see Bryce continue on with Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Brown.

“Not only has he been a fantastic addition to our team this year, punching above his weight in terms of results, but he is a quality person, and an ultimate professional.

“It’ll be fantastic to see that continue next year, but I’m equally excited to watch how both cars go this weekend.”

Michael Andretti, who is also a co-owner in the team, said Fullwood has “surprised” people with his performance this year.

From his four top 10 finishes this year, Fullwood’s best performance is a third place finish at The Bend Motorsport Park.

“It’s fantastic to have Bryce re-sign with Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said Andretti.

“He has definitely surprised a few people so far in 2020, but we knew from a very early stage that he is a great talent and person, which made the decision an easy one.

“I can’t wait to see his career continue to grow within our team.

“I’m really excited to see how Bryce, and both cars go this weekend, before a big off-season as we continue to build into 2021.”

Fullwood will be joined by Kurt Kostecki in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which gets underway at 09:30 local time/08:30 AEST with Practice 1.