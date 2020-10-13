LATEST

VIDEO: Understanding springs with Tickford Racing

By

Tuesday 13th October, 2020 - 6:41pm

Dampers and springs are always a big talking point when it comes to car balance, so how do they work?

Tickford’s Brendan Hogan explains some of the ins and outs and how they affect performance.

