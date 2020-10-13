LATEST

VIDEO: Johnson reflects on 40-year anniversary of DJR

By

Tuesday 13th October, 2020 - 6:00am

Dick and Jill Johnson reflect on mortgaging their house to go racing, the incident that led to forming Dick Johnson Racing, and 40 years of racing that has followed.

