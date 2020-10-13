LATEST

New look for Brown at Bathurst

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 13th October, 2020 - 1:35pm

A render of the new look for Will Brown’s Erebus-supported Image Racing Commodore

Title contender Will Brown will tackle the Bathurst Super2 round this week with vital new backing on his Image Racing Commodore.

Brown’s #999 VF now features prominent branding from KMC Wheels and DPO, among other supporters, on the black/grey Erebus Motorsport base which the car raced with in Adelaide and Sydney.

The Erebus Motorsport Junior is set to make his third start in the Great Race this weekend, but has been switched for 2020 from Anton De Pasquale’s #99 ZB Commodore to David Reynolds’ #9 machine.

However, he was in danger of missing what could well be the Super2 season finale, which he will start one position and 38 points behind series leader Thomas Randle.

“It’s been a strange year for everyone in the racing industry but I’m glad we were able to get some extra support from a few personal sponsors to make sure we were on the grid,” said Brown.

“The car looks awesome and I can’t thank everyone one enough for their support.

“The team have been working incredibly hard over this period and we look forward to a great result on the weekend and finishing Super2 in style.”

The Toowoomba driver wrapped up yet another title last year when he won the inaugural TCR Australia Series with HMO Customer Racing.

The Hyundai squad is run by Barry Morcom, the man behind DPO.

“We have had great success since becoming involved with him last year during his TCR Championship, so we are all excited to be onboard,” said Morcom.

KMC General Manager Brendan Lake added, “We are stoked to be involved with Will for a second year at Bathurst, he is an exciting young prospect with immense talent.

“The car has turned out amazing and KMC Wheels are proud to be on board among the presence of the other quality brands involved.”

The Dunlop Super2 Series field, which again includes the Super3 class, hits the track for the first time on Thursday at 11:20 local time/AEDT.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

