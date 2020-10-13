DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com 2020 Bathurst bingo

Speedcafe.com has created a special Bathurst themed bingo card for fans to enjoy at home.
Simply download and print ahead of this Sunday’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, then cross off each event as it occurs during the race broadcast.
CLICK HERE to download your free 2020 Speedcafe.com Bathurst bingo card.
