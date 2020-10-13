Courtney, Adderton keen to stick with Tickford into 2021

James Courtney is keen to continue driving for Tickford Racing in 2021 and hopes he and Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton will have “something to talk about pretty soon”.

Last year, Courtney announced his departure from Walkinshaw Andretti United after a nine-year spell to join Team Sydney.

His relationship with the squad formerly known as Tekno Autosports was short-lived though, lasting just one round before Courtney walked away.

The coronavirus pandemic soon followed and Tickford Racing satellite 23Red Racing shut its doors, resulting in the departure of Will Davison from the grid.

Courtney then returned to Supercars courtesy of Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton who leased the Phil Munday-owned Racing Entitlements Contract for the rest of 2020.

With his first season under the Tickford Racing umbrella drawing to a close at this weekend’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Courtney has signalled his hopes to continue competing for the team next year.

“I’m wanting to stay here with all this set up,” Courtney told Speedcafe.com.

“For me, I think it’s been great. It couldn’t possibly have been probably a better outcome for everything that went on.

“I’m getting on so well with all the guys on my crew, and not only on my car.

“It’s a big organisation and they’re such a good bunch of blokes. I’ve loved having so much fun racing again.

“It wasn’t really a chore before, but I wasn’t enjoying it as much as what I am now. I’m really enjoying it, the car is going well. Everything just snowballs.

“So yeah, one hundred percent, I’m hoping to stay with these guys and continue on in the future.

“We’re just nutting out all that sort of stuff at the moment, and hopefully we can have something to talk about pretty soon.”

Potentially problematic for Courtney is the possession of the Munday-owned Racing Entitlements Contract.

It is believed that contract has been purchased by Brad Jones Racing in lieu of Tim Blanchard going out on his own in 2021, taking his Racing Entitlements Contract with him.

That would mean Tickford Racing needs to acquire a contract to continue running as a four-car team.

Courtney said discussions between Team Principal Tim Edwards, Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton, and the telco’s General Manager Jason Haynes are ongoing to cement 2021 plans.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Adderton said he hasn’t bought a Racing Entitlements Contract as yet but is considering the possibility.

“We’ve got nothing signed, but we’re obviously committed and keen to get something done,” said Adderton.

“We’re working hard with Tickford and James to try and put something together and once we do we’ll announce it.

“I’m hoping sooner rather than later, but these things always have twists and turns as I’ve found over the last few years.

“We’ll leave it in the hands of Tickford now but if we have to step in we’re happy to step in.

“At this point we’re quite happy to leave it in the hands of Tickford to deliver the car for us.”

Courtney has in the past indicated he would like to see out his Supercars career with Tickford Racing.

The 40-year-old reaffirmed that belief, stating that he has no plans to look elsewhere for a drive in 2021.

“These guys (Boost Mobile), they’re spending a lot of money,” said Courtney.

“They can see the results that we’ve had this year and the benefit of being with a top-notch team. But obviously, that costs more money to race further up the grid.

“I’m not really looking anywhere else. This is where I want to be. Hopefully we’ve got something to say pretty soon.”

Courtney will this weekend be joined by Broc Feeney in the #44 Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang in what will be the teenager’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship debut.