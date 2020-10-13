Brawn hopeful of tempting Honda back to F1

Ross Brawn hopes that changes to Formula 1’s technical regulations in future could tempt Honda back into the sport.

The Japanese giant, which has acted as power unit supplier during its current stint in F1, announced earlier this month that it will not continue with its programme beyond 2021.

It’s a move that has left Red Bull and AlphaTauri looking for a new engine supplier, a position Mercedes was quick to rule itself out of.

Changes to the sport’s technical regulations are coming for 2022, but it’s a generation beyond that which Brawn hopes could tempt the marque back.

“It is unfortunate Honda are leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2021,” wrote Brawn, F1’s Managing Director, Motorsport, on the sport’s official website.

“It’s the fourth time in my racing career they stepped back and come back again.

“I’m optimistic when their situation changes and when F1 evolves, we can engage them again as Honda have always been important and welcome members of the F1 community in the past and hopefully for the future.”

In Japan, the decision was taken to focus Honda’s efforts elsewhere within the business.

The global pandemic has seen automotive manufacturers hit hard, with McLaren notably striking serious financial trouble earlier this year.

“All automotive companies are facing massive challenges at the moment, and we as F1 need to respond to that and make sure F1 meets those challenges, stays relevant and becomes more relevant to provide automotive partners with viable challenges within F1 which can provide support with their objectives away from F1,” Brawn reasoned.

“I hope a new power unit formula which will be introduced no later than 2026 will encourage them to come back again.

“We’ll also be encouraging them to be part of new FIA working groups, which will recommend what sort of power unit we will adopt in the future.

“They have been great partners in F1 and I look forward to working with them in future.”