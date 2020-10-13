Andy Raymond chats to Dick Johnson on new podcast series ‘Unfiltered’

Former long-time Fox Sports commentator Andy Raymond has developed his own podcast series, titled Unfiltered, which this week features Australian motorsport legend Dick Johnson.

Andy is the son of pioneering TV commentator, producer and promoter Mike Raymond who tragically passed away in November last year.

Although better known in rugby league, boxing and UFC circles, Andy grew up in and around motorsport and has life-long relationships with legends of the business like Johnson, who was a great friend of his father.

The latest podcast, titled Dick Johnson – Tru-Blu Legend, looks at the career of Johnson and his team which has spanned more than five decades.

The chat explores Johnson’s early days in a Holden and his first meeting with Peter Brock.

There is also the 1980 rock incident at Mount Panorama and the emotion that followed for the next 12 months before Johnson clinched the first of his three Bathurst crowns and the first of his five national touring car titles.

Johnson also chats about the chance to share a car at Bathurst with his son Steve and some of his post-career struggles before a relationship with US businessman and motorsport legend Roger Penske involved him in the last three Supercars titles with Scott McLaughlin.

“I am very fortunate that I met so many legends of the sport through dad and his involvement and passion for motorsport,” said Andy.

“I am privileged to be able to ring guys like Dick and for them to give me the time for a really solid and honest chat which I hope the fans will enjoy.

“We got together a couple of weeks ago and obviously it makes sense to roll it out this week as we head into the biggest race event of the year.”

Some of Raymond’s previous guests on his legends series have included rugby league greats Gorden Tallis, Mitch Moses and Ricky Stuart, UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy and speedway bike ace Darcy Ward.

“Obviously I have developed relationships across many sports over the years and the idea is to tell a variety of stories from an eclectic mix of heroes,” said Raymond.

“There are amazing sportsmen like Darcy Ward that many fans will not have heard of outside of speedway circles, but his story is just so incredible and so inspirational.

“You just can’t help but get caught up in stories like that.”

The new podcast series is available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to your Podcasts.