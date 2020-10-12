VIDEO: Supercheap Auto’s Bathurst 1000 fun break-up press conference

Supercheap Auto has released a tongue-in-cheek press conference ahead of this weekend’s Bathurst 1000, the brand’s last as title sponsor of the iconic event.
