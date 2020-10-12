LATEST

Speedcafe.com’s free 2020 Bathurst 1000 sweep

Monday 12th October, 2020 - 6:00pm

Speedcafe.com 2020 Bathurst 1000 Sweep

Speedcafe.com has constructed a free user-friendly electronic sweep once again for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular office sweep, the format comes via a fully electronic, downloadable and printable style.

The flexible format works out prizemoney distribution and automatically draws cars at random for players.

Set yourself up for the biggest weekend in Australian motorsport by utilising our sweep generator and run your own professional sweepstake for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to download your free Speedcafe.com Bathurst sweep.

