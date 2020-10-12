Kelly Racing teases fan tribute livery

Castrol Racing has teased a special one-off livery with which Rick Kelly and Dale Wood will run in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 paying tribute to its fans.

Fans have been able to submit photos of themselves, their friends, and family that will be incorporated into #15 Ford Mustang livery.

The initiative comes amid travel restrictions across Australia that means many fans will be unable to attend this year’s Great Race.

A maximum of 4000 fans will be allowed to attend the Bathurst 1000 per day and will be restricted to the bottom of Mount Panorama.

The livery continues a string of special one-off Kelly Racing tributes.

In 2018 the team ran a throwback sawtooth livery on the Kelly/Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima paying tribute to the livery run by the Perkins Engineering squad throughout the 1990s.

In 2019 a fan vote saw the ‘Silver Bullet’ livery don the Kelly/Wood car in what was the final hitout for the Altima at Mount Panorama before the team switched to the Mustang in 2020.

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is set to take place on October 15-18.