Revised look for MSR for Bathurst

Matt Stone Racing will take a slightly revised look to the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with the addition of new backing.

Rare Spares has come onboard with the team ahead of the Great Race, and signed on Matt Stone’s father Jim as an ambassador.

“We’ve been a long-time supporter of Rare Spares through my dad’s car collection and our Touring Car Masters program that we have run for many years,” said Matt Stone.

“(It is) Great to have them part of the MSR team.”

Supercars hall of famer Jim Stone added, “I look forward to working with Rare Spares.

“I have been using Rare Spares parts now for about 10 years and as a Ford enthusiast of classic cars, the parts that they have are what we all need when restoring our cars.

“In the near future, I hope to show my collection of classic cars which have been restored using Rare Spare parts.”

Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard have shared the #34 MSR entry throughout the year and will drive together at Mount Panorama while Garry Jacobson is joined by David Russell in the sister #35 ZB Commodore.

The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 starts on Thursday.