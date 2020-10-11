LATEST

Home » Features » Competitions » Motorsport Quiz: Bathurst 1000

Motorsport Quiz: Bathurst 1000

By

Sunday 11th October, 2020 - 12:00pm

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win a $50 gift card.

This week’s theme is the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a five-question motorsport quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.

Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, October 17.

Last week’s winner was Dion Kahrimanis from Victoria.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

