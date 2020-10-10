Mercedes has ‘no capacity’ to power Red Bull

Red Bull will not use Mercedes power once Honda leaves Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Japanese marque announced earlier this month that it would not continue with its programme beyond the end of next year, leaving Red Bull in the market for a new supplier.

Speaking at the Nurburgring, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the German manufacturer is not in a position to step in and offer a supply.

“The main reason being that we are supplying four teams including us,” Wolff explained.

“We are almost in a state where we cannot make power units for all of us, so there is no capacity.

“But I have no doubt that Helmut (Marko, Red Bull’s F1 advisor) will have a Plan B, and probably doesn’t need to rely on any of the current power unit suppliers.”

Red Bull used Ferrari engines during 2006, though the Scuderia’s team boss Mattia Binotto admitted it hasn’t yet considered the prospect of revisiting that.

“We are not considering it, but it is something we need to start considering,” he explained.

“We have not decided, as first I think it will be down to Red Bull to eventually look at us and ask for a supply.

“Supplying them is a lot of energy somehow which is required, but something on which we need to consider and have no position yet, on which we need certainly to take our time to think that and have a decision.

“It was sudden news from Honda and I think now we need to consider something that was not being considered a few days ago.”

Last week Renault Sport’s Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul conceded his operation has an obligation to supply Red Bull come 2022.

Speaking in the Spanish press, the Frenchman acknowledged the requirement within the Sporting Regulations that the power unit manufacturer which supplies the least number of teams is compelled to provide engines if asked.

For 2022, Renault will have only its factory team on the books, with Mercedes supplying four, including its own team. Ferrari currently supplies itself, Alfa Romeo, and Haas.

It’s likely that whatever is decided with regard to power unit supply for Red Bull will be replicated at its junior team, AlphaTauri.