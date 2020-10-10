LATEST

Mercedes has ‘no capacity’ to power Red Bull > View

Poor weather cancels Friday practice in Germany > View

VIDEO: Inside the border dash at Walkinshaw Andretti United > View

Rogers: ‘We feel like we’ve let Nathan down’ > View

VIDEO: Behind the scenes on Days of Thunder > View

Hamilton holds environmental concerns over new Brazilian GP venue > View

GRM confirms Ojeda in place of Herne for Bathurst > View

GRM drops Superlicence appeal > View

GALLERY: Memorable moments for Holden Motorsport > View

Whincup/Lowndes to race Car #888 at Bathurst > View

New Bathurst guest allocation replaces ‘significant other’ rule > View

Socially distanced seats set up at Mount Panorama > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Mercedes has ‘no capacity’ to power Red Bull

Mercedes has ‘no capacity’ to power Red Bull

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 10th October, 2020 - 2:51am

Share:

LinkedIn

Mercedes has ruled out supplying engines to Red Bull in 2022

Red Bull will not use Mercedes power once Honda leaves Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Japanese marque announced earlier this month that it would not continue with its programme beyond the end of next year, leaving Red Bull in the market for a new supplier.

Speaking at the Nurburgring, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that the German manufacturer is not in a position to step in and offer a supply.

“The main reason being that we are supplying four teams including us,” Wolff explained.

“We are almost in a state where we cannot make power units for all of us, so there is no capacity.

“But I have no doubt that Helmut (Marko, Red Bull’s F1 advisor) will have a Plan B, and probably doesn’t need to rely on any of the current power unit suppliers.”

Red Bull used Ferrari engines during 2006, though the Scuderia’s team boss Mattia Binotto admitted it hasn’t yet considered the prospect of revisiting that.

“We are not considering it, but it is something we need to start considering,” he explained.

“We have not decided, as first I think it will be down to Red Bull to eventually look at us and ask for a supply.

“Supplying them is a lot of energy somehow which is required, but something on which we need to consider and have no position yet, on which we need certainly to take our time to think that and have a decision.

“It was sudden news from Honda and I think now we need to consider something that was not being considered a few days ago.”

Last week Renault Sport’s Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul conceded his operation has an obligation to supply Red Bull come 2022.

Speaking in the Spanish press, the Frenchman acknowledged the requirement within the Sporting Regulations that the power unit manufacturer which supplies the least number of teams is compelled to provide engines if asked.

For 2022, Renault will have only its factory team on the books, with Mercedes supplying four, including its own team. Ferrari currently supplies itself, Alfa Romeo, and Haas.

It’s likely that whatever is decided with regard to power unit supply for Red Bull will be replicated at its junior team, AlphaTauri.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com