Gravel traps to return as part of Spa upgrades

Gravel traps will be added at five corners of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the return of motorcycle racing to the Belgian venue.

The EUR 80 million upgrade also includes the construction of new grandstands and corporate facilities, with the changes to the circuit itself designed to accommodate the Endurance World Championship in 2022.

Gravel traps will be constructed at La Source, Raidillon, Blanchimont, Les Combes, and Stavelot, while some barriers and run-off areas will also be modified.

“With these investments in the next 10 years we are showing that dreams can become reality,” said Spa-Francorchamps CEO Nathalie Maillet.

“With the arrival of this prestigious endurance event we are achieving the first goal of our ‘Project Moto’.”

The upgrades follow the Formula 2 crash which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert last year, but had been planned prior to that fatality.

Video: Spa-Francorchamps upgrades