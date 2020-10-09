Six-time Great Race winner and Fox Sports pundit Mark Skaife previews this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
VIDEO: Skaife previews the Bathurst 1000 > View
Hamilton concerned by positive COVID test in Mercedes team > View
GRM reveals Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery > View
Teams’ championship a ‘massive deal’ for McLaughlin, DJRTP > View
VIDEO: Erebus unveils bold new Bathurst 1000 livery > View
Erebus reveals Australian tribute livery for Bathurst 1000 > View
VIDEO: Porsche hosts online workshop for Michelin Juniors > View
VIDEO: Ricciardo and Rust speak about 2020 > View
GALLERY: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar > View
BUCKET LIST: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar, Gold Coast, QLD > View
Karting a ‘refreshing’ return to grassroots for Whincup > View
Webb says 2021 looking ‘really positive’ for Team Sydney > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]