Socially distanced seats set up at Mount Panorama

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 10:10am

Socially distanced seats on the Mount Panorama front straight

Mount Panorama’s front straight has been lined with seats ahead of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, just 4000 spectators per day will be allowed to attend the Great Race.

in light of COVID-safe related guidelines, spectators will be segregated by designated zones at the final corner, front straight, and first turn.

For those in attendance, there are further guidelines on how they enter the circuit.

Those with grandstand seats, pit straight east, and pit straight west seats will enter via Gate 6.

Spectators at Murray’s Corner will enter via Gate 4 while those at Hell Corner will enter via Gate 9.

All spectating areas will be uncovered, except for the partially covered reserved grandstand.

Each designated spectating area will have a dedicated parking area and entry/exit point allocated to it.

