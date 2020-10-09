LATEST

Hamilton concerned by positive COVID test in Mercedes team > View

GRM reveals Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery > View

Teams’ championship a ‘massive deal’ for McLaughlin, DJRTP > View

VIDEO: Erebus unveils bold new Bathurst 1000 livery > View

Erebus reveals Australian tribute livery for Bathurst 1000 > View

VIDEO: Porsche hosts online workshop for Michelin Juniors > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo and Rust speak about 2020 > View

GALLERY: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar > View

BUCKET LIST: Gold Coast Motor Museum, Stanley’s Restaurant and Bar, Gold Coast, QLD > View

Karting a ‘refreshing’ return to grassroots for Whincup > View

Webb says 2021 looking ‘really positive’ for Team Sydney > View

Revised schedule for Bathurst 1000 > View

Home » News » Supercars » GRM reveals Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery

GRM reveals Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 7:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

The #40 Holden ZB Commodore

Garry Rogers Motorsport has revealed the livery with which it plans to race in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

In a video posted to Facebook, the Holden ZB Commodore dons the #40, the same number that Garry Rogers ran when he raced in the early 1970s.

The number also represents the 40th anniversary of the Holden Commodore’s debut in the Great Race.

The car sports a white base with blue and red accents to represent the colours of long-time sponsor Valvoline.

The reveal comes just before Garry Rogers Motorsport takes its case to the Australian Motor Sport Appeals Court to challenge Motorsport Australia’s decision not to grant Nathan Herne a dispensation for a Superlicence.

It is expected the hearing will take just days out from this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Team Director Barry Rogers has told Speedcafe.com that he remains steadfast in keeping Herne in the car, and if he cannot race then the team will not contest the event.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com