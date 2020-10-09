GRM reveals Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery

Garry Rogers Motorsport has revealed the livery with which it plans to race in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

In a video posted to Facebook, the Holden ZB Commodore dons the #40, the same number that Garry Rogers ran when he raced in the early 1970s.

The number also represents the 40th anniversary of the Holden Commodore’s debut in the Great Race.

The car sports a white base with blue and red accents to represent the colours of long-time sponsor Valvoline.

The reveal comes just before Garry Rogers Motorsport takes its case to the Australian Motor Sport Appeals Court to challenge Motorsport Australia’s decision not to grant Nathan Herne a dispensation for a Superlicence.

It is expected the hearing will take just days out from this year’s Bathurst 1000.

Team Director Barry Rogers has told Speedcafe.com that he remains steadfast in keeping Herne in the car, and if he cannot race then the team will not contest the event.