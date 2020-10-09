GRM confirms Ojeda in place of Herne for Bathurst

Garry Rogers Motorsport has confirmed Jayden Ojeda will step into its wildcard entry for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in place of Nathan Herne.

Motorsport Australia today confirmed GRM and Herne had withdrawn their appeal over its decision to refuse the teenager dispensation for a Superlicence.

Without such a licence, Herne is unable to compete in Supercars.

There are no such concerns for Ojeda who has campaigned in state level Formula Ford before progressing to Formula 4 in 2018 and the Super3 Series last year.

In 2020 he has been competing in the Super2 Series with MW Motorsport and currently lies fifth in the standings.

It leaves the 21-year-old with more than enough points to be eligible for a Superlicence without any need for dispensation.

He will join Tyler Everingham in GRM’s Holden ZB Commodore.

“We’re extremely disappointed for Nathan,” Team Director Barry Rogers told Speedcafe.com.

“We felt that Nathan was well and truly capable of not only performing at a very, very competitive level, but also safely at Bathurst.

“For us to have done what we’ve had to do today, there’s been other forces that have controlled that outside really our influence.

“In that, you lose an opportunity to give an 18-year-old – a very talented racing driver – an opportunity, but in his place, we’re certainly very pleased to have Jayden Ojeda there. And as it happens to be, they’re quite good mates, Jayden and Nathan.

“As much as it’s probably a real tough day for Nathan – he still had hopes he was going to make it there (to Bathurst) – it’s an exciting day for Jayden.

“Interestingly, Jayden came and saw us at the start of the year before he did Super2 and was looking at S5000 and some other things.

“Obviously, he’s come through the traditional pathway of Super3 and Super2 avenues, which certainly meets the criteria of what Supercars like to see.

“Again, as I say, it’s very, very disappointing for Nathan. We feel the disappointment for him and his family. But that’s not taking away the excitement for Jayden to get this opportunity.”

The announcement leaves Ojeda less than a week to prepare for his maiden appearance in the Bathurst 1000, practice for which commences next Thursday.