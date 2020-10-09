LATEST

GALLERY: Memorable moments for Holden Motorsport

By

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 3:46pm

As Holden approaches its final Australian touring car race in an official capacity, we look back at some of its many memorable moments over the decades.

1969 Bathurst 500 winners Colin Bond and Tony Roberts' HDT Monaro GTS 350

1969 Bathurst 500 winners Colin Bond and Tony Roberts HDT Monaro GTS 350
Craig Lowndes debut at Calder Park Raceway in the HRT VR Commodore
2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
John Harvey, Gary Scott, Larry Perkins and Peter Brock with the HDT crew in a 1982 shoot in Melbourne
Mark Skaife on the limit around Adelaide in 2003 at the Clipsal 500 in the very popular HRT liveried VZ
Norm Beechey driving the HT Holden Monaro GTS 350. ATCC winner 1970
The strong combination of BrockRichards saw an outright win in the A9X Toranas at Bathurst in 1979
Win Percy and Allan Grice after a victorious 1990 Tooheys 1000 Bathurst win in the Holden VL SS Group A
