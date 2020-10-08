LATEST

VIDEO: Rally Italia Sardegna preview

VIDEO: Rally Italia Sardegna preview

By

Thursday 8th October, 2020 - 9:45am

Sebastien Ogier, Esapekka Lappi, and Thierry Neuville look ahead to this weekend’s Italy round of the World Rally Championship.

Round 6 of the season starts on Friday afternoon (AEDT).

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

