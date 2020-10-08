Revised schedule for Bathurst 1000

The schedule for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has been slightly revised, with movements in Friday and Saturday practice sessions.
The key changes for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship field concern the latter day’s running, with Practice 6 brought forward to a start of 09:10 instead of 09:45 and Practice 7 to 11:35 instead of 13:30 (all times local/AEDT).
Friday’s two practice sessions have been moved the other way, with Practice 4 set to kick off at 09:45 instead of 08:35 and Practice 5 at 12:10 instead of 12:00.
All seven practice sessions are each an hour long in the Further Supplementary Regulations, as was the case per the original schedule listed in the Supplementary Regulations, and the even-numbered sessions are still designated for Additional Drivers (co-drivers) only.
With the Top 10 Shootout still scheduled at 17:05, the turnaround time from final practice to Saturday afternoon’s one-lap dash has expanded by almost two hours.
All other Supercars Championship sessions are unchanged, including Sunday’s 161-lap race which is officially scheduled for a start at 11:30.
The Great Race is not subject to time-certainty and, unlike normal procedure, extra formation laps do not result in the same number of laps removed from the race distance.
The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 starts next Thursday.
Schedule: Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Updated
|Start
|End
|Category
|Session
|Thursday, October 15
|08:55
|09:15
|Combined Historics
|Practice 1
|09:30
|10:30
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 1
|All drivers
|10:45
|11:05
|TGRA 86 Series
|Practice 1
|11:20
|12:00
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Practice 1
|12:10
|12:30
|Tin Tops
|Practice 1
|12:45
|13:45
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 2
|Co-drivers only
|14:00
|14:20
|Combined Historics
|Practice 2
|14:30
|14:50
|TGRA 86 Series
|Practice 2
|15:05
|15:45
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Practice 2
|16:00
|17:00
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 3
|All drivers
|Friday, October 16
|08:35
|08:55
|Tin Tops
|Practice 2
|09:10
|09:30
|Combined Historics
|Qualifying
|09:45
|10:45
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 4
|Co-drivers only
|11:00
|11:20
|TGRA 86 Series
|Qualifying
|11:35
|11:55
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Qualifying
|12:10
|13:10
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 5
|All drivers
|13:25
|13:45
|Tin Tops
|Qualifying
|13:55
|14:15
|Combined Historics
|Race 1
|1 lap after 14:12
|14:25
|14:50
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 1
|8 laps or 1 lap after 14:47
|15:05
|15:50
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Race 1
|16 laps or 1 lap after 15:47
|16:05
|16:45
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying
|Saturday, October 17
|08:35
|08:55
|Combined Historics
|Race 2
|1 lap after 8:52
|09:10
|10:10
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 6
|Co-drivers only
|10:25
|10:50
|Tin Tops
|Race 1
|9 laps or 1 lap after 10:47
|11:35
|12:35
|Supercars Championship
|Practice 7
|All drivers
|12:50
|13:15
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 2
|8 laps or 1 lap after 13:12
|13:30
|13:50
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Qualifying
|14:05
|14:25
|Combined Historics
|Race 3
|1 lap after 14:22
|14:40
|15:05
|Tin Tops
|Race 2
|9 laps or 1 lap after 15:02
|15:20
|15:45
|TGRA 86 Racing Series
|Race 3
|8 laps or 1 lap after 15:42
|16:00
|16:45
|Dunlop Super2/Super3
|Race 2
|16 laps or 1 lap after 16:42
|17:05
|17:50
|Supercars Championship
|Top Ten Shootout
|Sunday, October 18
|08:40
|09:00
|Supercars Championship
|Warm Up
|09:15
|09:40
|Tin Tops
|Race 3
|9 laps or 1 lap after 09:37
|09:55
|10:20
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 4
|8 laps or 1 lap after 10:17
|11:30
|Supercars Championship
|Race
|161 laps
All times local/AEDT
