Revised schedule for Bathurst 1000

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 8th October, 2020 - 2:56pm

The schedule for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has been revised

The schedule for this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 has been slightly revised, with movements in Friday and Saturday practice sessions.

The key changes for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship field concern the latter day’s running, with Practice 6 brought forward to a start of 09:10 instead of 09:45 and Practice 7 to 11:35 instead of 13:30 (all times local/AEDT).

Friday’s two practice sessions have been moved the other way, with Practice 4 set to kick off at 09:45 instead of 08:35 and Practice 5 at 12:10 instead of 12:00.

All seven practice sessions are each an hour long in the Further Supplementary Regulations, as was the case per the original schedule listed in the Supplementary Regulations, and the even-numbered sessions are still designated for Additional Drivers (co-drivers) only.

With the Top 10 Shootout still scheduled at 17:05, the turnaround time from final practice to Saturday afternoon’s one-lap dash has expanded by almost two hours.

All other Supercars Championship sessions are unchanged, including Sunday’s 161-lap race which is officially scheduled for a start at 11:30.

The Great Race is not subject to time-certainty and, unlike normal procedure, extra formation laps do not result in the same number of laps removed from the race distance.

The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 starts next Thursday.

Schedule: Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit Updated

Start End Category Session  
Thursday, October 15
08:55 09:15 Combined Historics Practice 1
09:30 10:30 Supercars Championship Practice 1 All drivers
10:45 11:05 TGRA 86 Series Practice 1
11:20 12:00 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Practice 1
12:10 12:30 Tin Tops Practice 1
12:45 13:45 Supercars Championship Practice 2 Co-drivers only
14:00 14:20 Combined Historics Practice 2
14:30 14:50 TGRA 86 Series Practice 2
15:05 15:45 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Practice 2
16:00 17:00 Supercars Championship Practice 3 All drivers
Friday, October 16
08:35 08:55 Tin Tops Practice 2
09:10 09:30 Combined Historics Qualifying
09:45 10:45 Supercars Championship Practice 4 Co-drivers only
11:00 11:20 TGRA 86 Series Qualifying
11:35 11:55 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Qualifying
12:10 13:10 Supercars Championship Practice 5 All drivers
13:25 13:45 Tin Tops Qualifying
13:55 14:15 Combined Historics Race 1 1 lap after 14:12
14:25 14:50 TGRA 86 Series Race 1 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:47
15:05 15:50 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Race 1 16 laps or 1 lap after 15:47
16:05 16:45 Supercars Championship Qualifying
Saturday, October 17
08:35 08:55 Combined Historics Race 2 1 lap after 8:52
09:10 10:10 Supercars Championship Practice 6 Co-drivers only
10:25 10:50 Tin Tops Race 1 9 laps or 1 lap after 10:47
11:35 12:35 Supercars Championship Practice 7 All drivers
12:50 13:15 TGRA 86 Series Race 2 8 laps or 1 lap after 13:12
13:30 13:50 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Qualifying
14:05 14:25 Combined Historics Race 3 1 lap after 14:22
14:40 15:05 Tin Tops Race 2 9 laps or 1 lap after 15:02
15:20 15:45 TGRA 86 Racing Series Race 3 8 laps or 1 lap after 15:42
16:00 16:45 Dunlop Super2/Super3 Race 2 16 laps or 1 lap after 16:42
17:05 17:50 Supercars Championship Top Ten Shootout
Sunday, October 18
08:40 09:00 Supercars Championship Warm Up
09:15 09:40 Tin Tops Race 3 9 laps or 1 lap after 09:37
09:55 10:20 TGRA 86 Series Race 4 8 laps or 1 lap after 10:17
11:30 Supercars Championship Race 161 laps

All times local/AEDT

