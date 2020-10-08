LATEST

Italian authority calls for life bans over karting chaos > View

Waters to sport local support with Bathurst livery tweak > View

VIDEO: Rally Italia Sardegna preview > View

Vettel admits he failed at Ferrari > View

Erebus expecting to run two cars in 2021 > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin and Davison get pre-Bathurst kart practice > View

Miller tear-off auction raises over $7000 > View

Appeals Court to hear GRM Superlicence case in coming days > View

GALLERY: Supercars drivers at the Ipswich Kart Club > View

Supercars drivers turn to karts for final pre-Bathurst hit-out > View

Doohan second-fastest in F3 post-season test > View

Super2 rookie buoyed by crucial pre-Bathurst testing > View

Home » Uncategorized » Italian authority calls for life bans over karting chaos

Italian authority calls for life bans over karting chaos

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 8th October, 2020 - 2:43pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Luca Corberi

Italy’s national motorsport body has called for life bans for Luca Corberi and his father Marco, following an incident at the FIA CIK Karting World Championships last weekend.

The junior Corberi was involved in an incident on Lap 9 of the Final, forcing him out of the race.

On the following lap he then attempted to throw bodywork at Paolo Ippolito, with whom he’d had the contact which triggered his demise from the race.

A brawl then ensued post race, video of which shows an individual alleged to be Marco Corberi charging at one of the drivers.

The incidents triggered an immediate backlash, with the younger Corberi announcing he would never race again.

The Automobile Club d’Italia, Italy’s equivalent of Motorsport Australia, has subsequently waded into the debate, calling for an immediate ban for the 23-year-old, his father, and the Lonato circuit which is owned by Marco Corberi.

“The ACI Sports Board examined in depth what happened in the South Garda Kartodromo in Lonato, during the race valid for the KZ World Championship held on 4 October,” the statement (translated from Italian) read.

“The Sports Council, confirming the harsh and firm condemnation for what happened, invited the Federal Prosecutor to consider proposing to the Sports Judge the maximum sanction provided for by the Regulations and, as a preliminary, the immediate suspension of the licences of Luca Corberi, Marco Corberi and than that of the Circuit.”

The FIA has already launched its own investigation, while leading figures from the sport have voiced their condemnation of the actions online.

Among them was Formula 1 race winner Felipe Massa, who was present in Lonato in his role as CIK-FIA President.

The post-race brawl

More Karting News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com