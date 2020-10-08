Italian authority calls for life bans over karting chaos

Italy’s national motorsport body has called for life bans for Luca Corberi and his father Marco, following an incident at the FIA CIK Karting World Championships last weekend.

The junior Corberi was involved in an incident on Lap 9 of the Final, forcing him out of the race.

On the following lap he then attempted to throw bodywork at Paolo Ippolito, with whom he’d had the contact which triggered his demise from the race.

A brawl then ensued post race, video of which shows an individual alleged to be Marco Corberi charging at one of the drivers.

The incidents triggered an immediate backlash, with the younger Corberi announcing he would never race again.

The Automobile Club d’Italia, Italy’s equivalent of Motorsport Australia, has subsequently waded into the debate, calling for an immediate ban for the 23-year-old, his father, and the Lonato circuit which is owned by Marco Corberi.

“The ACI Sports Board examined in depth what happened in the South Garda Kartodromo in Lonato, during the race valid for the KZ World Championship held on 4 October,” the statement (translated from Italian) read.

“The Sports Council, confirming the harsh and firm condemnation for what happened, invited the Federal Prosecutor to consider proposing to the Sports Judge the maximum sanction provided for by the Regulations and, as a preliminary, the immediate suspension of the licences of Luca Corberi, Marco Corberi and than that of the Circuit.”

The FIA has already launched its own investigation, while leading figures from the sport have voiced their condemnation of the actions online.

Among them was Formula 1 race winner Felipe Massa, who was present in Lonato in his role as CIK-FIA President.